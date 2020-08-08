Aergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.64 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Aergo has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and $2.64 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and GOPAX. During the last week, Aergo has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00109060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.01971533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00194361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00110769 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

