AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of AeroVironment worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 826,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 88.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

AeroVironment stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.69.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

