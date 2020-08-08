AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,200 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in AES by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 153,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,926. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.