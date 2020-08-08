Aeternity Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $54.38 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, BitMart, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 363,340,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,519,532 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE, BitMart, FCoin, Binance, OOOBTC, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Liqui, Bithumb, IDAX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Tokenomy, Koinex, HitBTC, Crex24, Zebpay, OTCBTC, CoinBene, HADAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

