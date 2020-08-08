Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.79

Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and traded as high as $31.47. Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 7,151 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.