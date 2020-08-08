AidCoin (AID) Price Tops $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Upbit. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $447,454.73 and $466.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00110920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.43 or 0.01970145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00192389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00110486 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 45,798,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,798,666 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

