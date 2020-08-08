Aion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.07 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $51.19 million and $3.07 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Koinex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00108181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.01974952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00194258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00111052 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 448,954,390 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bilaxy, RightBTC, DragonEX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Bancor Network, BitForex, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Koinex, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.