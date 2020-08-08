AirSwap Price Up 27.8% This Week (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. AirSwap has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $587.03 or 0.04989683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013757 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

