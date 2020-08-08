Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 266,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Dougherty & Co raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $37,676.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,082.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $49,999.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,536.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,213. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after acquiring an additional 77,537 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 341,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 74,345 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 298,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 258,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $109.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

