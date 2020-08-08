Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.26

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $13.91. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 865,300 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.49.

In related news, insider Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$46,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,295.80. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.02, for a total value of C$288,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$880,284.70. Insiders sold 90,900 shares of company stock worth $1,074,464 in the last ninety days.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

