Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,455,000 after acquiring an additional 104,863 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 139,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,062,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,382. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

