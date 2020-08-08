Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.34%.

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,825. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $371.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

ALBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

