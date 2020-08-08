Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALDX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 565,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.84 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.