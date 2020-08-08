Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Reaches $0.42

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00003552 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.68 or 0.01969383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00191928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00110186 BTC.

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,866,514 tokens. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im.

Aleph.im Token Trading

Aleph.im can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.