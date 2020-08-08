Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Short Interest Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AXU stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXU. TheStreet upgraded Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXU. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $15,701,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,726.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 181,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the first quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,578,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 255,420 shares during the period.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

