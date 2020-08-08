Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ALXN opened at $103.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $125.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,726,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

