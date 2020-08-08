All Sports (SOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $562,786.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $562,786.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, All Sports has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $10.39, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $584.40 or 0.04979730 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050375 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029662 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

