Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $630.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,846,000 after buying an additional 99,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alleghany by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,104,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Alleghany by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,801,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $70,398,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,521,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Y stock traded up $20.10 on Friday, hitting $539.67. 36,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,680. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.18 and a 200-day moving average of $586.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

