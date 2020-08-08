Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $772.47

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $772.47 and traded as high as $805.00. Alliance Trust shares last traded at $800.00, with a volume of 298,235 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 772.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 724.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.18%.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 806 ($9.92) per share, for a total transaction of £443.30 ($545.53).

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

