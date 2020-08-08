Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.62. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 358,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 132,032 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 358,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 295,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 811,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

