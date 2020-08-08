AllSafe Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $217,777.57 and $617.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 429.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.