ALLY Price Tops $0.0020 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One ALLY token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $4.58 million and $7,291.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.79 or 0.05014247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029604 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013430 BTC.

About ALLY

ALY is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ALLY is getally.io. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ALLY Token Trading

ALLY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.