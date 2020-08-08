Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $106.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.13 million, a PE ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 2.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

