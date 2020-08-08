Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.98% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,498. The firm has a market cap of $283.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $106.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

