Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lessened by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $6.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,498.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,536. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The company has a market cap of $1,023.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,482.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,377.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

