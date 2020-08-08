Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.58 on Friday, reaching $1,498.37. 1,385,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,536. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,482.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,377.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.