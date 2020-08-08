Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,498.37. 1,385,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,536. The company has a market cap of $1,023.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,482.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,377.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

