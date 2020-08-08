Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,506.91. 712,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,891. The stock has a market cap of $1,028.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,481.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,377.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.