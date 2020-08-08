Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.7% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,498.37. 1,385,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,536. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,482.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,377.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

