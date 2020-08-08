Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $13.65 on Friday, reaching $1,491.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,481.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,377.16. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

