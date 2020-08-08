Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $4.96. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 290,899 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

