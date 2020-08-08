ALQO (XLQ) Price Up 31.9% This Week

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALQO has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. ALQO has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $395.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020456 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004226 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004357 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo. The official website for ALQO is alqo.app. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

