Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Altair Engineering updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,126. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.76 and a beta of 1.55. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 7,802 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $327,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,631. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

