Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Lessened by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $41.94. 123,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,808,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra lifted their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.