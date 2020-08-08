Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Down 6.2% in July

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.17. 5,620,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,328. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.