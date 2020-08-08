Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 102,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

