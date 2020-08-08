Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Update

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,167.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,615.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,967.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,359.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 570,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $9,962,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.