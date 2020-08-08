AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 146,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth $23,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,785,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 221,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after buying an additional 44,017 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth $12,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $346.20 on Friday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $426.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. Research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

