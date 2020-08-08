Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,985,546.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,300,667.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 25.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 26.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 22.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 44.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.