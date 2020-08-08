American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,500 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 622,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AAT stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

