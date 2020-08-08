American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 38.2% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $99.16. 4,688,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,356. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

