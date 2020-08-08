American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 10,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Express by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in American Express by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,977,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.00. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

