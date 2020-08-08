American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $77,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.22. 1,331,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,837. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.