American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,420,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 15,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $30.66 on Friday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 539.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American International Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American International Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in American International Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

