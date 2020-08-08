American Investment Services Inc. Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 118,657 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 4.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,778,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,229. The company has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

