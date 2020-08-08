American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

Shares of ARA opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $193.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 54.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 103.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 13.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.