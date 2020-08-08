American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.42.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

American Tower stock opened at $257.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in American Tower by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

