American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $22,503,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.54.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.61. 1,023,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,863. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.99. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.