American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 437,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,524,000 after purchasing an additional 114,751 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 913.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 124.8% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 9,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 21.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.54.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $257.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,669. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.