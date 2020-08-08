American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,111,000 after buying an additional 852,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after acquiring an additional 662,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,052.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 453,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $8,273,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $39,739,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average of $129.44. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

